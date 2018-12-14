If you're a fan of pugilistic pummeling of the boxing variety, you're gonna want to check this out. DAZN — pronounced "DA ZONNNNNNNNNE" (with optional reverb) — is a relatively new streaming option that all boxing, all the time. It runs $9.99 a month, with your first month free.

(And for those of you already asking how you can stream the Canelo-Rocky fight on Dec. 15, this is your answer. Yes, with the free trial.)

DAZN features fights from Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA, Bellator, World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, and more. You'll get more than 100 fights a year, from the undercard through the main event. And it's the exclusive home of Canelo Alvarez and will feature his next 11 fights.

On the mobile side of things, DAZN is available on Android and on iOS. It's also available as a Roku channel, is on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, and you can get it directly on Samsung, LG and Vizio TVs. You're also able to watch through a browser, if that's how you do things.

And for you console folks, you can get DAZN on Xbox One S and Xbox One S, as well as PlayStation 4.

In addition to more boxing that you can absorb, DAZN also has soccer (Japan's J1 League, the Chilean Primera Division, and Copa Chile), MMA, and cricket.

