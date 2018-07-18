If you're not quite ready to pull the trigger on a brand new MacBook Pro, maybe something pre-owned is a bit more your speed? Now through July 22nd, Gazelle is offering $50 off certified pre-owned MacBooks.
Gazelle has a great selection of pre-owned devices ranging from the 2014 13-inch MacBook Pro right up to the 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro — so there's certainly no shortage of selection when it comes to devices. Picking up a certified pre-owned MacBook is a great way to get an amazing device and a not-so-insane price.
If you need a bit more cash to put towards your purchase, Gazelle is also offering a $20 bonus when you trade in a MacBook valued at $200 or more, and $15 on iPhones valued at $150 or more. A great way to put a little more toward your investment.
Head over to Gazelle to check out all the offerings, but be sure to act fast because these devices don't stick around too long!