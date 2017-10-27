Pre-orders are underway for the iPhone X, but if you haven't yet pulled the trigger, there are still some great deals to be had. The iPhone X isn't cheap, but some carriers are looking to help ease the pricing pain with some trade-in credits for eligible customers. Here are some of the best deals available for the iPhone X.
Sprint
Sprint's current deal for the iPhone X is a trade-in featuring their Unlimited Freedom data plan.
- Deal: Get $350 off the lease price when you trade-in an eligible device
- Why: Reduces your monthly payment by $19.45 a month
- Details: You can turn in iPhone X at end of the 18-month lease or make a lump sum payment
See at Sprint (64GB) See at Sprint (256GB)
T-Mobile
T-Mobile's current deal for the iPhone X is a trade-in device credit with their Unlimited ONE data plan.
- Deal: Get up to $300 in credit when you trade-in an eligible device
- Why: Reduces your monthly payment by $12.50 a month
- Details: Credit will be paid out over 24- month installments.
See at T-Mobile (64GB) See at T-Mobile (256GB)
Verizon
Verizon's current deal for the iPhone X is a similar trade-in device credit offer with their Go Unlimited data plan.
- Deal: Get up to $300 in credit when you trade in a recent model smartphone
- Why: Lowers your monthly payment by $12.50 for a flagship model
- Details: This is available to both new and current customers
