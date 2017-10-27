Pre-orders are underway for the iPhone X, but if you haven't yet pulled the trigger, there are still some great deals to be had. The iPhone X isn't cheap, but some carriers are looking to help ease the pricing pain with some trade-in credits for eligible customers. Here are some of the best deals available for the iPhone X.

Sprint

Sprint's current deal for the iPhone X is a trade-in featuring their Unlimited Freedom data plan.

Deal: Get $350 off the lease price when you trade-in an eligible device

See at Sprint (64GB) See at Sprint (256GB)

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's current deal for the iPhone X is a trade-in device credit with their Unlimited ONE data plan​.

Deal: Get up to $300 in credit when you trade-in an eligible device

See at T-Mobile (64GB) See at T-Mobile (256GB)

Verizon

Verizon's current deal for the iPhone X is a similar trade-in device credit offer with their Go Unlimited data plan​.

Deal: Get up to $300 in credit when you trade in a recent model smartphone

See at Verizon (64GB) See at Verizon (256GB)