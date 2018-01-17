When Apple first introduced Touch ID and again when it introduced Face ID, some suggested the company was scooping up and keeping your fingerprint and face structure data — that's simply untrue. As my colleague Rene Ritchie explains, Apple never has access to this data:

Like Touch ID, that data is only available within the secure enclave, never leaves the device, is never sent to Apple, and is never included in backups or stored on any servers anywhere.

The same goes for third-party apps that perform facial tracking processes (think Snapchat) to layer on masks and other effects — those apps never get access to the facial structure data collected by Face ID:

No. Just like apps never got access to your fingerprints with Touch ID, they never get access to your face data with Face ID. Once the app asks for authentication, it hands off to the system, and all it ever gets back is that authentication (or rejection).

You can learn more about Face ID, Touch ID, and Apple's protection of your data by checking out Rene Ritchie's complete guide on Face ID: Face ID: Why you shouldn't be worried about iPhone X unlock Face ID hasn't been hacked While we're on the subject, you'll want to be able to explain to friends and family that Face ID hasn't been (and likely never will be) hacked. Folks have spoofed the system in very specific, very exacting circumstances, but no one has hacked Apple's Face ID system. Your phone is just as (if not more) safe using Face ID as it was using Touch ID. Want to learn more? Here's Rene Ritchie's complete explanation of Face ID spoofs and the system's lack of hacks: Face ID hasn't been hacked: What you need to know Force quitting apps doesn't save battery life

We've all got that family member or friend who we see swiping away at their open apps, force quitting them dutifully before locking their phone. People seem to think it saves battery life on the iPhone. Let me be clear: it doesn't. Apple's own Craig Federighi (the senior vice president of software engineering) categorically confirms this. When he was asked if he force quit apps and if force quitting helped battery life he said, "No and no." We've collected plenty of arguments and evidence to support this categorical denial. You can read more about all the ways this mass delusion is wrong here: To force quit or not to force quit apps? That is the question... Machine learning and artificial intelligence aren't surfacing your secrets

The terms "artificial intelligence" and "machine learning" have been known to stir up a few conspiracies and misconceptions in tech. Apple's own Core ML platform faced this very challenge back in October when Wired published an article claiming that the company's machine learning engine could surface your iPhone's secrets. As my colleague Rene Ritchie explains, apps that make use of Apple's machine learning tech aren't getting more access to data:

There's no data that an app can access through Core ML that it couldn't already access directly. From a privacy perspective, there's nothing harder in the screening process either. The app has to declare the entitlements it wants, Core ML or no Core ML.

In other words, regardless of Core ML (again, that's Apple's machine learning tech), apps aren't getting deep, dark secrets buried in your iPhone. If you're looking for more evidence to take to your family and friends, you can learn more about Core ML here: No, Apple's Machine Learning Engine can't surface your iPhone's secrets Planned obsolescence is not a thing