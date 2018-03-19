Another major internet company is caught up in another major privacy violation scandal. This time it's Facebook again, which let the personal data of fifty million — 50,000,000 — users get siphoned off by a political data company.

So the firm harvested private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission, according to former Cambridge employees, associates and documents, making it one of the largest data leaks in the social network's history. The breach allowed the company to exploit the private social media activity of a huge swath of the American electorate, developing techniques that underpinned its work on President Trump's campaign in 2016.

The firm had secured a $15 million investment from Robert Mercer, the wealthy Republican donor, and wooed his political adviser, Stephen K. Bannon, with the promise of tools that could identify the personalities of American voters and influence their behavior. But it did not have the data to make its new products work.

Documents seen by the Observer, and confirmed by a Facebook statement, show that by late 2015 the company had found out that information had been harvested on an unprecedented scale. However, at the time it failed to alert users and took only limited steps to recover and secure the private information of more than 50 million individuals.

Christopher Wylie, who worked with a Cambridge University academic to obtain the data, told the Observer: "We exploited Facebook to harvest millions of people's profiles. And built models to exploit what we knew about them and target their inner demons. That was the basis the entire company was built on."

[Dr. Kogan] ultimately provided over 50 million raw profiles to the firm, Mr. Wylie said, a number confirmed by a company email and a former colleague. Of those, roughly 30 million — a number previously reported by The Intercept — contained enough information, including places of residence, that the company could match users to other records and build psychographic profiles. Only about 270,000 users — those who participated in the survey — had consented to having their data harvested.

Businesses that make money by collecting and selling detailed records of private lives were once plainly described as "surveillance companies." Their rebranding as "social media" is the most successful deception since the Department of War became the Department of Defense.

Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post. They are not victims. They are accomplices. https://t.co/mRkRKxsBcw

Basically, if you took one of the surveys, your data was taken. Worse, the discrepancy between the 270,000 users who participated in the surveys and the 50,000,000 who had their data taken is because Facebook didn't just allow access to the survey-takers, but to the friends of the survey-takers as well.

It is, in a word, horrific. The only thing more horrifying is that this isn't unusual when it comes to big internet companies. It's becoming desensitizingly normal.

It's the reason why I try, as much as is possible, to never post or share anything personal on any social network or search company. Any company that's business model is predicated on harvesting and hoarding my data.

Because you can't trust them.

Not the company itself — who knows who will own or run them at any given time? — or every single employee at the companies who can gain access to your personal data that they've harvested and hoarded.

How to delete your Facebook account

The only thing you can trust is them either not having it, encrypting it end-to-end so even they can't get access to them, or deleting it as fast as possible because their business doesn't depend on exploiting it over time.

It's been said many times before but it takes a while to sync in: the cloud is just someone else's computer. If you're giving up your data or attention in exchange for free social, mail, messaging, photograph, document, or other transit or storage, then you're really just taking the drive from your computer, unencrypted, and mailing it to them to do with it whatever they will.