What you need to know
- Dell Mobile Connect will soon support screen mirroring and file sharing with iOS devices.
- The new features bring Dell Mobile Connect for iOS closer to feature parity with the Android version.
- The features will roll out in Spring 2020.
Dell Mobile Connect allows people to connect their smartphones with their PC. It supports syncing text messages, making phone calls, mirroring your phone, and transferring files wirelessly. At the moment, screen mirroring and wireless file transfers are only available for Android devices, but a new update to Dell Mobile Connect will bring the features to iOS devices. Dell announced today that Dell Mobile Connect will be able to mirror iPhone screens and transfer files between iOS devices and PCs after an update that rolls out this Spring.
iOS is more locked down than Android, so it's harder for developers to support features like screen mirroring. Dell Mobile Connect gaining these features opens new ways to stay connected for people who have an iPhone and a Windows PC.
Dell states that over one million people have sent or received 150 million text messages or phone calls using Dell Mobile Connect. With more iOS features on the way, usage of the app could go up.
Dell Mobile Connect is available for free on Dell devices purchased after 2018 from the XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, and Alienware lines of PCs.
