Dell announced the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor at Adobe MAX today. The monitor is the world's first 27-inch 4K monitor with a built-in colorimeter and Thunderbolt 3, according to Dell. The monitor will be available for $2,000 starting on January 15, 2020.

Dell emphasizes the color accuracy of the monitor as well as its ability to be adjusted. The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor hits 100 percent Adobe RGB, 98 percent DCI-P3, and 80 percent BT2020. The built-in colorimeter helps people calibrate the monitor, allowing people to either schedule or change settings on-demand to ensure color accuracy. The monitor also supports CallMAN color calibration, which can further tweak and adjust color settings.

The monitor has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can charge up to 90W to a connected device while also transferring video and data signals. Up to two 4K monitors can be daisy-chained to facilitate multitasking.

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor also has a detachable privacy hood that increases immersion and reducing glare and unwanted lighting from the display.