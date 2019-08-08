HIgh-end macOS Apple Macbook Pro Solid Windows machine Dell XPS 15 (7590) Apple creates premium products and prices them accordingly. The MacBook Pro is a powerful machine on paper, rocking up to an 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, dedicated GPU, and 32GB of RAM, but you're also paying way more for additional features you may never use. From $2,400 at Apple Pros Up to Intel Core i9 CPU

Dedicated AMD Radeon GPU

Up to 4TB of SSD storage

Brick and mortar store support Cons More expensive

Will require a dongle

Slower RAM Dell manages to pack everything you need from a powerful notebook into the XPS 15 to comfortably take on the MacBook Pro. You can enjoy the similar processing power, faster RAM, and more storage for the same price. From $1,080 at Dell Pros Better value

Up to Intel Core i9 CPU

Dedicated NVIDIA GTX GPU

Better port selection

More configurations Cons No physical stores

For most people, the choice comes down to brand and operating system preference. If you like Windows and getting more for your money, go with the Dell XPS 15 (7590). If you're locked into Apple's ecosystem or prefer to buy all your technology from a brick and mortar store then the MacBook Pro will be the better choice.

Similar specs

When looking at the two different prices, you'd assume the MacBook Pro packs more of a punch, but throwing these two notebooks into the ring would result in a draw. The numbers don't lie.

Dell XPS 15 (7950) MacBook Pro (15-inch) Processor 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H

9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H

9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H

9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK RAM 8GB DDR4 2666MHz

16GB DDR4 2666MHz

32GB DDR4 2666MHz 16GB DDR4 2400MHz

32GB DDR4 2400MHz OS Windows macOS GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GDDR5

AMD Radeon Pro Vega 16 4GB HBM2

AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 4GB HBM2 Display 1080p InfinityEdge 500-nits

4K InfinityEdge 400-nits 2880 x 1800 Retina 500-nits Storage 256GB M.2 NVMe

512GB M.2 NVMe

1TB M.2 NVMe

2TB SSD 256GB SSD

512GB SSD

1TB SSD

2TB SSD

4TB SSD Ports 2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)

1 HDMI 2.0

1x Thunderbolt 3

1x 3.5mm jack

1x AC

1x SD 4x Thunderbolt 3

1x 3.5mm jack Wireless 802.11ac

Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 56Whr

97Whr 84Whr Dimensions 9.27 x 14.06 x 0.45 inches

(235 x 357 x 11 mm) 9.48 x 13.75 x 0.61 inches

(240 x 350 x 16 mm) Weight From 4lbs (1.8kg) 4.02lbs (1.83kg) Warranty 1-year 1-year

The two notebooks are very similar on paper, though the Dell XPS does come rocking up to a 2TB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD) while the MacBook Pro can be kitted out with a massive 4TB SSD. The XPS 15 does come out on top with RAM, topping out at 32GB of DDR4 clocked at 2666MHz, although the MacBook Pro can be upgraded to 32GB of DDR4 clocked at 2400MHz.

XPS 15 and MacBook Pro displays are gorgeous to work with.

Both laptops do not come with touch-enabled displays, but Dell can install a 4K InfinityEdge panel if you so choose. Still, working on both displays is a dream, even with Apple's slightly lower resolution, so the screen test really is a tie. Dimensions and weight don't mean much, nor does the battery since both notebooks should provide similar results. The difference between the GTX 1650 and Radeon 560X are also minimal, unless you opt for the Radeon Pro Vega 16 or 20 with HBM2 memory for the MacBook Pro.

Things really fall apart for Apple when you consider the price. Choosing an Intel Core i9 processor, dedicated NVIDIA or AMD equivalent GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage results in a price tag for the Dell XPS 15 (7590) of $2,550. A similar configuration for the MacBook will see you paying a full $3,400. That's crazy talk if you're on a tighter budget.

Gorgeous aluminum design

The new Dell XPS 15 (7590) didn't change much in terms of design from the previous model, sporting the same aluminum and carbon fiber design from Dell with an InfinityEdge display, which results in a gorgeous laptop. We're big fans of the XPS 13 design and the XPS 15 is essentially the same notebook but with a larger chassis and display. At just 0.4 inches (11 mm) thick and weighing in at a whopping 4.4 pounds (2.0 kg), it's also great for taking on a work trip.

Prepare to buy dongles to use all your gear with the MacBook Pro.

Apple's MacBook Pro looks similar, thanks to the familiar aluminum construction, but even the main plate around the keyboard and touchpad is aluminum whereas the Dell XPS 15 is carbon fiber. This isn't a negative, nor a positive of either laptop. It's a difference in design that leads you to prefer one or the other. The Pro also comes in space gray or silver.

Both are solid looking notebooks. A drawback for Apple is if you want to use hardware that don't have USB Type-C cables. The MacBook Pro houses four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which is great for bandwidth, but you'll need to pick up a dongle or two for legacy accessories. Dell keeps it simple with Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A, and an SD card reader.

Windows vs macOS

Comparing the operating system on desktops and laptops of today between the Windows and macOS camps isn't such a major factor anymore simply because you should go with the OS you prefer using. You could create a list of all the features one does that the other doesn't, but there's no point in buying a laptop with an OS that you won't be able to get along with.

Both macOS and Windows 10 will be able to handle all your design printworks, video editing, and other productivity tasks while on the go without issue, so long as you have necessary tools and software installed. Where they differ is in the UI, how you install software, as well as other functions. For example, macOs is a little more secure and robust, while Windows 10 has way better software and gaming support.

If you like Microsoft's OS, go with Windows. Prefer Apple? Go macOS. If you're unsure whether you should make the switch, test out both systems in a store.

There's only one Apple MacBook Pro

Those who simply enjoy using macOS and could see themselves taking advantage of the Touch Bar and other included features should consider the MacBook. You won't be getting the best internals for the price, but you will be getting a more feature-rich package as a result.

Apple's MacBook Pro — at least the later revisions — isn't a slouch, but you'll be paying a premium for the badge, much like you would a new Mercedes-Benz. That said, it has everything you need for video editing and other power-hungry software and you get to enjoy brick and mortar store support.

Dell XPS 15 (7590) for value and power

If you want to be smarter with your wallet and seek only the performance you require, the Dell XPS 15 line of notebooks is where you should look, especially if you have software that only runs on Windows. This notebook can be configured to handle everything from programming and design work to video editing.

The Dell XPS 15 has been praised here by us for being a great laptop for those wanting to do some more serious work than what the XPS 13 can comfortably crack on with. Rocking the latest in processor tech, as well as dedicated GPU and speedy RAM, it's a workhorse that can make mincemeat of even more demanding tasks.

