Game developer Niantic Labs has once again reached into our collective childhood to make our dreams an augmented reality. In a blog post today, the company announced that its follow-up to the super popular Pokémon GO will allow users to use their smartphone to become wizards, practicing magic and exploring the world of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books.

In Wizards Unite, players will be able to learn spells, meet up with other wizards to defeat "powerful enemies" (looking at you, He Who Must Not Be Named), and discover and fight legendary magical beasts, all within their own neighborhoods. Though there isn't much info about the actual gameplay yet, due to the mention of it in the announcement many are speculating that it will share similar dynamics with sci-fi mystery game Ingress, the company's first AR venture that featured exploring your environment to find power-ups and teaming up with other players to defend locations.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is being co-developed by Warner Bros. Studios and is set to be released at some point in 2018 and I, for one, am so ready. In the immortal words of Albus Dumbledore, "Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure."

