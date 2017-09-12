It appears Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition.

If you visit Apple's online store and attempt to purchase an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, you might notice a certain cherry-colored model missing.

That's right — it appears Apple no longer offers the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. We did a quick search of the site and — save for Apple's announcement about the crimson smartphone — it's no longer referenced on the site. Major cell phone carriers don't appear to be offering the device, either.

If you're itching to own a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 at this point, you might be able to come across one on Amazon or eBay, but keep in mind a third-party purchase is not without risk! You're better off just purchasing a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 case from Apple.

Still, if you'd prefer to live vicariously through someone who has gotten his hands on an iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition, you can check out Rene Ritchie's unboxing and hands-on!

(PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7: Unboxing and hands-on!