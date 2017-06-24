Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It's nearly year-old news now, but for wired headphone enthusiasts or those of us who simply bought a great pair of headphones and would like to use them, it's a huge pain in the butt. Spending more on Bluetooth headphones is annoying and the inability to charge your phone and listen to music at the same time might be a huge turn-off for a lot of people.
Keep your iPhone charged and listen to music for $22 Learn more
The 2-in-1 Lightning to headphone jack charging cable is the perfect way to keep your phone juiced up, while still enjoying all of your favorite tunes and videos via the headphone jack. This adapter is a splitter; on one end you have a headphone jack and on the other is a Lightning adapter, so you can plug into the wall and your headphones. This dongle regularly retails for $49.99, but at iMore Digital Offers, you can get it for $21.99, a savings of 56%. The best part is that it's a 3-pack!
That means you get to use your existing wired headphones with no need to worry about your iPhone's battery. This dongle will even work with any iPhone with a Lightning port (5 and later). If you listen to tunes constantly or you watch a ton of YouTube videos and need a way to keep your iPhone's battery full while still having your favorite headphones plugged in, then the 2-in-1 Lightning to headphone jack charging cable is the way to go, and the 3-pack means there's one for just about everyone in the family.
Keep your iPhone charged and listen to music for $22 Learn more