Let's face it: no one's lugging around a DSLR anymore — at least not for the type of everyday photography that smartphones have popularized to extremes. When you think of taking a photo now, you likely automatically reach for your phone, and many phones have better cameras than a lot of point-and-shoot models. The camera setup on the iPhone 7 Plus rivals quite a few high-end cameras.
Get a grip for $22 Learn more
Shooting with your iPhone can sometimes be a bit cumbersome in that it's a thin device that isn't easy to stabilize. Your hands might be shaky or your might be at an awkward angle, and despite the efficiency of image processors, you'll still get blurring.
The Ztylus Stabilizer Rig Kit is designed to give you a better grip on your phone so that you can take better photos in a wider variety of situations. Your phone mounts to the clamp, and you hold onto the textured handle, which allows your phone to sit at a better angle for take photos. This stabilizer retails for $29.95, but at iMore Digital Offers, you can grab it for $21.95, a savings of 26%.
The universal mount will work with any phone, and the bottom of the rig features a tripod mount, meaning you can go from handheld to sticks in an instant. The top of the rig has a standard cold shoe, so you can mount a microphone or light for when you start getting serious about photography and video.
If you want to get a grip on your photos and video, then you'll need a better way to hold onto your phone, and the Ztylus Stabilizer Rig Kit is a great way to do that. Especially when you can save 26% at iMore Digital Offers. Grab it now for $21.95.
