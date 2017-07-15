Wireless headphones are becoming more popular and there's a very good reason for that. For one, it's more convenient; you don't have cords getting in your way, so it's easier to keep your phone in your pocket or in your bag without having to constantly untangle everything. For another, many phone manufacturers are getting rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack, encouraging wireless solutions.
Go wireless with your headphones for $80 Learn more
Not all Bluetooth headphones are created equal, and some quite frankly suck. You want great headphones with solid battery life, great speakers, and unwavering connectivity. Better yet, a great pair of headphones that features active noise cancellation is about as good as it gets. You can drown out the drones and fan noises that plague every office building and flight.
1Voice's on-ear Bluetooth headphones offer active noise cancellation, great sound (thanks to 40mm drivers), and up to 12 hours of play time. These regularly retail for $199, but at iMore Digital Offers, they're only $79.99, a savings of 59%.
If you're looking for on/over-ear Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation, but you don't feel like shelling out $400 for Bose, then pick up the 1Voice active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones and save more at iMore Digital Offers.
Go wireless with your headphones for $80 Learn more