Whether you are browsing the web for a new outfit to wear or checking your banking statements, you should be using a safe and secure connection. Using a VPN is a great way to avoid others keeping tabs on what you are looking at, and where you are doing it from, but getting one set up can sometimes be a costly pain. Luckily, it doesn't have to be, and for a small fee you can get a lifetime subscription to an excellent service to help you out. <!—sectionbreak:cta--> Keep your browsing safe and secure with Windscribe VPN Learn more

One of the many great options is Windscribe VPN, which you can grab right now for just $49 for a full lifetime license. With it, you'll be able to mask your location, avoid ads and much more with ease. Windscribe is more than just a VPN though, it is actually a desktop application and browser extension that work together to help keep your browsing sessions safe and secure. Some of the features of the service include: Mask your physical location from 3rd parties w/ an encrypted tunnel

Access geo-locked content from anywhere

Avoid most ads while you're browsing

Torrent securely & share files w/o worrying about your ISP snooping on you

Use on all your devices simultaneously

Get protected by the top-notch firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss

Leave no trace or logs while you browse Making sure that your browsing is safe and secure doesn't have to cost a fortune. Right now you can grab a lifetime subscription to Windscribe VPN for just $49, which is a huge savings from its regular $900 price tag. You'll be able to connect securely from your computer, avoid many adds and browse without your ISP keeping tabs on what you are doing. <!—sectionbreak:cta--> Pay once and get Windscribe VPN for life Learn more