What you need to know
- Dilims takes time zones and shows you blocks of time across them all simultaneously, making it easy to find a time that suits everyone.
- The latest update adds support for iOS 14 Home screen widgets and more.
Time zones are the kinds of things that trip a lot of people up, especially when needing to cross-reference times across more than a couple of zones at once. Dilims is an app that goes about fixing all of that by making the whole thing graphical. And its big version 2.0 update is better than ever.
Dilims works so well because it displays multiple time zones in-screen and then lets you scrub through them all at the same time. You can even set time blocks for each individual time zone, making it easy to see when different people are available and whatnot. With version 2.0, you can put all of that on your Home screen thanks to widgets as well.
Dilims app is back with a huge update that packs lots of bug-fixes and new features.
- New app icons and the ability to change the icon
- iOS 14 Home widget with lost of settings
- City search and a new way to add a new time zone
- Actual sunrise/sunset times for the city
- Haptic feedback for hover time
- Lots of bug fixes and improvements
I've been testing Dilims and its widgets for a week or so and I'm a big fan already. Existing users can get in on the version 2.0 update for free, while everyone else can download Dilims from the App Store now for just $2.99.
