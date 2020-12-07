Time zones are the kinds of things that trip a lot of people up, especially when needing to cross-reference times across more than a couple of zones at once. Dilims is an app that goes about fixing all of that by making the whole thing graphical. And its big version 2.0 update is better than ever.

Dilims works so well because it displays multiple time zones in-screen and then lets you scrub through them all at the same time. You can even set time blocks for each individual time zone, making it easy to see when different people are available and whatnot. With version 2.0, you can put all of that on your Home screen thanks to widgets as well.

Dilims 2.0 is out 🥳🎉🎊

- New app icon(s)

- iOS 14 home screen widgets

- City search

- Actual sunrise/sunset times

- Lots of bug fixes and improvementshttps://t.co/LfbTsmBYhi pic.twitter.com/diGxZlHPwa — eliz ♡ (@eliz_kilic) December 6, 2020

I've been testing Dilims and its widgets for a week or so and I'm a big fan already. Existing users can get in on the version 2.0 update for free, while everyone else can download Dilims from the App Store now for just $2.99.