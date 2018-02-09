When you prepay for three months of DirecTV Now service you can score an Apple TV 4K for free. That's right, if you dish out $105 for three months of the basic service tier, you get the hardware at no cost. Apple charges $179 for the Apple TV , so even if you do it just to get the Apple TV for less, it makes sense.

The Apple TV 4K is delivered via FedEx within two weeks of signing up, and you can cancel the auto-renewal so you don't pay any extra. You may be thinking that you don't have a use for DirecTV Now so this deal doesn't make sense for you, but it's worth it for the hardware, and it gives you a chance to trial a new streaming service to see how it works out for you.

See at DirecTV Now