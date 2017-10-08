Last night, at 20th Century Fox Studios Los Angeles, the Disability Rights Legal Cente presented Apple with its Business of the Year award.

Since 1975, the Disability Rights Legal Center (DRLC) has championed the civil rights of people with disabilities and those affected by cancer and other serious illnesses. The Business of the Year Award recognizes companies that share similar goals and advocacy.

Here's what Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's head of Accessibility programs, had to say: