While you need to press the Home button to unlock your iPhone by default, you can make a quick change that lets you simply rest your finger on the Home button to open the device.
Since its introduction, Touch ID has been an excellent feature that allows you to quickly unlock your iPhone or iPad while still maintaining a reasonable level of security. As it's evolved, it's only gotten better and faster. However, some opined that the feature worked too quickly, leaving them without time to read their notifications before unlocking their devices.
With iOS 10, Apple brought a new default behavior for opening an iPhone or iPad: you'd need to press the Home button in order to unlock the device. While this allows you to view notifications without worrying about opening your iPhone, you might also feel that it slows you down. Not to worry, however, because Apple has included a setting that allows you to simply rest your finger on the Home button in order to unlock you iPhone if you use the raise to wake feature or the on/off switch to turn on your iPhone's screen.
Here's how you can turn off "Press home to open" on your iPhone and iPad on both iOS 10 and iOS 11.
How to turn off 'Press home to open' on your iPhone and iPad
- Open Settings from the home screen.
- Scroll down and tap on General.
Tap on Accessibility.
- Scroll down and tap on Home Button.
Enable Rest Finger to Open.
That's it! Now using the home button to turn on the iPhone will also unlock the phone. The only downside? You may miss those beautiful new notifications on the lock screen, but you can still easily get to them by activating the Notification Center.
Update September, 2017: Added new screenshots for iOS 11, spruced up the language in the introduction to reflect the feature's existence in iOS 11.
Thank you, thank you, thank you! Great to be able undo this poorly-thought-out, time-wasting, uncertainty-causing change by Apple. Every new release should decrease friction and improve ease of use. iOS 10 didn't. Having to wonder who's watching the store there lately. Thanks again!
I tried to do that but on the last step to Rest Finger to Open didn't appear for me I have a iPhone 5 and updated it so that's why I have the home one in the first place. Can someone tell me what to do?
You could say opening with TouchID is more secure...
But this is a bit confusing.... What does Apple mean when they say "open" is that unlocking the phone, or wake the phone up (black screen)?
You could say opening with TouchID is more secure...
But it doesn't really matter, even at the home screen. but I guess Apple had to do this because *while limited* you culd access certain apps from the lock screen..
Basically, Apple dug themselves in a hole here, they now must protect. Stay out of my hole !
They had it coming..
Thank You! The touch press was annoying the crap out of me.
Omg. Thanks for the info. This 'new' feature was driving me mad on a 6. The home button is one of the parts that wears out the quickest (apparently) so why they are forcing a quit on older phones is nicely thought through! Maybe they want this so you go buy a new one.
Works fine on the iPhone 7 running 10.1 beta 1. Great tip!!
Thanks, glad now I can unlock this way!
Sent from the iMore App
Thanks!
Thanks!
What I find odd is that "press to unlock" only applies if you use the power button or new lift feature to activate the screen, two scenarios where you probably don't have your finger on the home button anyway, so why is a press needed.
Meanwhile, if you press the home button to activate the screen, the one situation where you're guaranteed to you have your finger on the home button, you don't have to press a second time, it'll just unlock.
It's because pressing the home button is not how you are supposed to get to the lock screen. Pressing the home button is the new way to unlock. It has replaced swipe to unlock, therefore, they added a new very easy way to show the lock screen by simply picking up your phone.
Sent from the iMore App
"not how you are supposed to get to the lock screen"? That's debatable, they've intentionally made the home button turn the screen on (volume buttons doesn't) if it wasn't supposed to bring you to the lock screen it wouldn't.
Both the power and home button has turned the screen on for as long as I remember. Raise was added in iOS 10 as you say but only work on iPhone 6s and 7.
I'm not against the change, just find it odd that it doesn't apply in the situation it makes the most sense, the one scenario in which you'd have a finger on the button.
Raise to wake works on my SE perfectly.
Sent from the iMore App
Forgot about that one... The SE shares much of its hardware including the SoC with the iPhone 6s.
Raise to wake requires the "M9 motion coprocessor" which was introduced with the iPhone 6s.
And you no longer need to press it to unlock anymore to begin with. All we need to do is touch it to unlock by resting our finger or thumb on it after raising it up and it wakes automatically. Very convenient!!
Sent from the iMore App
I thought that's exactly what you couldn't do (without changing this setting)? Raise or press power button to turn on screen and you have to press home? That's what the article says at least...
And iOS 10 by default raised awake should be turned on. All you have to do is pick up your phone in the screen turns on. Then lightly touch one of your programmed fingers or thumbs to the touch ID and it will unlock the screen. That's how I do it and it works perfectly 99% of the time.
Sent from the iMore App
I dint understand this. It's easier to just click the home button. Same motion as I've done since the iPhone 5s. The extra motion was having to push the sleep/wake button in order to see the lock screen on the 6s which iOS 10 fixes with the raise to wake
Sent from the iMore App
Personally I absolutely love the raise to awake and touch my thumb to the home button without the pressing it. That is an awesome welcome new feature for my family.
Sent from the iMore App
This is SUPER ANNOYING! Why, Apple... why???
Sent from the iMore App
Thanks! This was driving me crazy.
Why would I miss the notifications this way? I turned on the ios9 way and I don't miss the notifications, I see them on the lock screen.
Sent from the iMore App
How can I stop / disable the camera access from lock screen? Right to left swap and it is in camera mode... Launching several times accidentally, this is only thing I dont like in iOS 10. Using a 5S.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Or you could just give it a try with the new way. Sure, it's a bit of a difference from what you are used to, but that doesn't mean a new way won't be more helpful. Just giving it a couple days I've already found it easier just answering texts right from the lock screen. No reason to go all the way in. As other notifications get updated, they may be more convenient as well.
Don't get me wrong, good tip from iMore. I'm just saying, you might just want to try to give the new way a shot.
Yes exactly. Everything just shows up and then it saves you a step from pressing buttons because all you do is pick up your phone and the screen turns on when I raise it. Then you could quick reply or view or clear any notifications. To me I love this new way because it saves step and it's a much more fish and means of Phone handling. Also if you just want to check the time all you need to do is move your phone and the screen turns on to display it to you.
Sent from the iMore App
Thank you for this tip, I also didn't think about checking on Accessibility. I didn't like the new functionality of many presses on home button to unlock my phone. Otherwise everything else other banking apps (which complain about the phone being rooted), works just fine. In fact this beta 2 is so stable if I didn't know it's a beta version I would never suspect it's not a standard release.
Sent from the iMore App
I would like to see the ability toggle between the two types of lock screens . The people who like slide can use slide and the people who like push home button can you that.
Sent from the iMore App
Great tip!! Thanks!
This has been annoying me for weeks now. I had actually reported it as a bug and they came back to say that that is how it's supposed to work.
Now if I could find a way to disable the widgets as well ... i.e. nothing to happen when swiping right from the home scren ...
Sent from the iMore App
Help me to understand why you don't like unlocking your phone by just resting your thumb or finger on the touch ID without having to press anything.
In order to get rid of widgets simply disable them. Then you won't see any.
Sent from the iMore App
If the screen is off, press power on. Then just resting your thumb on the home button will unlock.
To be honest, from a powered off screen, pressing the home button still unlocks too fast to read any notifications on a 6s.
Sent from the iMore App
If you are on iOS 10 then just simply lift your phone to wake it up without putting your thumb or finger on the touch ID. You can read all notifications before unlocking at that point.
Sent from the iMore App
It seems that I'm missing something here. I have to press home to unlock 6s on ios9.
How do you unlock without pressing home on ios9???
Same on the 6 plus on iOS 9
You don't on iOS 9… You CAN on iOS 10. That's the beauty of the new feature.
Sent from the iMore App
In iOS 9 you have to press power or home to turn the screen on but if you don't have to press home to unlock. If you press power to turn the screen on you can just rest your finger on home and it'll unlock.
In iOS 10 you also have to press the home button to unlock in that scenario. Pressing home to turn on the screen and leaving the finger on the button still unlocks though.
To be honest, I'm actually against is the masses on this thread so far. I really, really like lifting my phone up, turning it on the screen just from that most uplifting it up, resting my thumb on the button and it unlocking instantly. It takes so much less time and effort. I had a Nexus 5X for a few months and anytime I just touched my finger to the fingerprint sensor it would unlock instantly without pressing anything. I loved, loved, loved that picture. I don't want to have to press a button to unlock the phone.
Sent from the iMore App
This was driving me nuts as well, but the fix isn't working for me on my iPhone 6.
Thanks a lot for this tip!
Thanks a lot for this tip!
The 'internet peanut gallery' are users of the product and voiced concerns about the functionality. Thought that was encouraged.
Regardless I am very happy this can now be fixed. IMO it was a horrible experience.
"The only downside? You may miss those beautiful new notifications on the lock screen"
I always turn those off anyway. It's a security risk. Every app I switched off showing notifications on the lock screen. I also don't allow Siri or Control Center to be accessed on the lock screen either.
It's not a security risk, it's a privacy risk, unless your friends/apps are sending security information via your notifications…
Being secure in your own privacy. It is a security risk, we're both just using different definitions of the word.
They do split into different sections though. Apple maintains a fairly high level of "security" throughout the OS, and these notifications follow that. Of course, they do reduce your privacy, as people could see more of your information, albeit nothing that should actually decrease security
If you're cheating on your spouse, and your mistress's text appears on the lock screen, that could be a "security risk" since your very life might become insecure LOL.
Maybe just don't cheat on your spouse? LOL
And yes, security and privacy are two separate things but can certainly be related.
Fabulous back to original
Thank you! I did not like this feature of iOS 10 and would have never thought to look in accessibility settings.
Recently a lot of things that have changed in iOS have had an option to change them back in Accessibility, so in the future if you can't find the option, make sure you always check Accessibility too
Do u face any problem with that latest public beta 2? App crash, freeze etc?
Hows the messenger emoticons? Box emoji?
Had an issue with Swiftkey. It wouldn't open up .... even with it being enabled. After uninstalling it and re-installing it a couple of times it now works ok. Also on Flipboard, when you go to the individual topics screen (where you have all the magazine thumbnails) they are not opening properly after the iOS 10 update. I have to go from "All" to "People" and back again then I can tap on one of the magazines and it will open. I have to do that each time I want to open an individual magazine. Hope that fix that soon.... its irritating to say the least.
You can still use the power button to turn on the lock screen. I like the new feature in iOS 10, but still use the power button out of habit early when I first wake.
Agree. I thought that's what the sleep/wake button was for.
Sent from the iMore App
I thought those beautiful new lock screen notifications will appear simply by raising the phone. But that doesn't seem to be working on the 5S I've installed the beta on. I haven't set up touch ID on that phone, don't know whether that matters. Still, it makes the need to press the home button to unlock the phone even more curious a decision.
Is anyone else running iOS 10 Beta able to see their lock screen notifications simply by picking up their phone?
I am too but that feature I think is only for the new models, 6 and 6plus.
6S, 6S Plus and SE models only
Due to the M9 Processor