Popular chat program Discord is down for many worldwide, with random connectivity issues spawning this evening.

Attempting to connect to the program simply creates a spinning connectivity icon, with no end in sight. The official Discord Twitter page provided an update, saying that its engineers are on the case.

Users are currently having trouble disconnecting to Discord due to an upstream internet issue. We've got all engineers on deck investigating the issue pic.twitter.com/GvtxKanokl — Discord (@discord) July 17, 2020

It seems that we're seeing some issues on the site at our end too, and other sites around the internet, which may indicate that it may be an issue with Cloudfare, which we've seen happen in the past with Discord and other services.

We'll update here when we have more information about what it going on, and when it should come back online.