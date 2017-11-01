After being sold from third parties for years, Amazon appears to have recently decided to start officially selling iTunes Gift Cards.

If you're looking for another reliable place to pick up an iTunes Gift Card from, you can add Amazon to your list. The internet retailer is now selling $25, $50, and $100 cards, and right now you can save 15% on the $50 option.

Back at Apple's annual developer conference, it was announced that Amazon Video was making its way to Apple TV later this year, so this may be a part of that. iTunes Gift Cards have been available on Amazon previously through 3rd-party sellers, but these listings are from Amazon directly.

Whether you are looking to purchase some new apps for your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, or want to buy some music and Pokécoins, this is the best (and smartest) way to do it. You can also use it to pay for your monthly Apple Music, Netflix or HBO subscription. While it may not be the biggest discount we've seen on the $100 cards, it isn't very often that they go on sale at all anymore, so you may want to stock up while you can.

We've already seen a few Black Friday ads that have included iTunes Gift Card deals, like the upcoming one at eBay, but why wait when you can buy today? Amazon just kicked off its 50 days of deals, so be sure to keep an eye out for more great deals.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is just about the best savings you'll find anywhere on an iTunes Gift Card.

- This is just about the best savings you'll find anywhere on an iTunes Gift Card. Things to know before you buy! - There is a limit of one gift card per person, and you will have to wait for it to be mailed to you. This is not a digital code.

See at Amazon