As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 rechargeable toothbrush on sale for just $94.99, which is the lowest it's ever sold for. Lately, it sells for around $150, but in the past, it's sold for over $200, and at Black Friday it only dropped to $115. So, what does a nearly $100 toothbrush do for you that the $5 grocery store one won't?

Well, it connects to your smartphone to enable Position Detection. This uses facial recognition to help you know where you've brushed and where you haven't, ensuring you never miss an area of your mouth. It also has a customizable SmartRing which provides real-time visual coaching on brush time and more, along with pressure sensor technology to help you avoid going a bit too hard on your gums. There are 6 different cleaning modes, including Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning and Pro-Clean Mode.

It comes with a Smart Travel Case that allows you to not only keep your toothbrush charged, but also your phone. If you'd like to take better care of your teeth, this is one of the best ways to do it without going broke. Be sure to also pick up some extra brush heads.