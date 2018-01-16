In September, Disney unveiled its latest app, DisneyNow , which combines the company's various channels and online video clips into one app. Starting January 18, Disney DX will go away, followed by the Disney Junior app on February 15. If you haven't already made the switch, now is a good time to do so or your rug rats might not be to happy with you.

If you're worried about your toddler messing with your preteen's watchlist and favorites, belay those fears. DisneyNow lets you create different profiles for different family members, so the little ones can stick to watching the Disney Junior content while big brother and sister can focus on Disney DX shows.

The switch is definitely a good way for Disney to consolidate its various apps. DisneyNow lets you watch TV shows and movies both on-demand and live, as well as play games. As long as everyone knows about the transition, we'll all be happier with one app that does it all.

Remember, the Disney DX app goes away on January 18 and the Disney Junior app will follow on February 15. If you don't already have it, get the DisneyNow app in the App Store today.