Disney to launch its own streaming service in 2019

During its latest earnings report, Disney has confirmed that it is working on a streaming video service of its own. The service, which will debut in 2019, will be the streaming home for Disney films and TV series after launch, meaning that the company plans to pull its content from Netflix.

From CNBC:

CEO Bob Iger told CNBC's Julia Boorstin Disney had a "good relationship" with Netflix, but decided to exercise an option to move its content off the platform. Movies to be removed include Disney as well as Pixar's titles. The new platform will be the home for all Disney movies going forward beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, which includes "Toy Story 4," "Frozen 2," and the upcoming live-action "The Lion King." It will also be making a "significant investment" in exclusive movies and television series for the new platform.

The launch of this streaming service will follow the 2018 arrival of a similar, sports-themed service from ESPN. Disney says that service will feature around 10,000 events per year from across football, baseball, hockey, and more.