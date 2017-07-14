Disney MaxPass: Everything you need to know!

Here's everything you need to know about Disney's new MaxPass system for Disneyland.

Disney originally announced its new MaxPass in early 2017 as a way to expand the Fastpass system at Disney parks to mobile devices, specifically iPhones and Android smartphones. The company plans to start rolling out MaxPass at its parks this summer, beginning with the Disneyland Resort in July.

What is Disney's MaxPass?

MaxPass works with Disney's existing Fastpass system, which allows you to reserve a place on one of the attractions at a Disney resort's attractions at in a specific timeframe. While you normally need to visit a Fastpass kiosk to get a return time and print out a ticket in the park, MaxPass will allow you to do this from your iPhone or Android smartphone, which will display a Fastpass code on your screen that you hold up to a ticket reader.

Outside of Fastpass, are there any other benefits to MaxPass?

Yes! MaxPass also allows you to download all of your PhotoPass photos from your day at Disneyland at no additional charge.

How do I get MaxPass?

You'll be able to purchase MaxPass when you make your Disneyland ticket purchase online or at the resort itself. You'll also be able to add it on using the Disneyland app once you're inside the park. You will need a Disney account in order to use MaxPass.

How will I access my MaxPass benefits?

You'll be able to access both your Fastpass selections and PhotoPass photos in the Disneyland app for iPhone and Android. There's no need to download an additional app.

How much does MaxPass cost?

The standard price for MaxPass is $10 a day, though right now Disney is calling that an "introductory price". Those with an Annual Passport can add MaxPass and pay the same daily price, but they can also elect to add it on for a yearly price of $75.

If you have a Disney Signature Plus Passport or the Disney Premiere Passport, MaxPass is an included benefit of your membership.

When and where will MaxPass be available?

MaxPass will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, July 19. Initially, you'll only be able to use MaxPass at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

What about MaxPass for Disney's other parks?

Disney hasn't said anything about bringing MaxPass to other parks at this time, but if it takes off at Disneyland, it's hard to imagine that we won't see it spread to Disney World and other parks around the globe.