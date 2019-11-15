Disney Plus (Disney+) has the greatest collection of Marvel movies and shows ever available for legal streaming. Unless you've been buying up every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie over the past decade, this is likely the first time you've had a chance to have a proper marathon of Marvel's Infinity Saga, which has served as the canonical MCU up to this point. From the original Iron Man to the conclusive "I am … Iron Man" in Avengers: Endgame you can relive most of the story so far.
Disney hasn't made a proper MCU playlist in the Disney+ app — a major oversight in this humble hero-lover's opinion — but it's OK! We've put the movies in order in a handy list that will let you watch the story of the Infinity Stones according to the in-universe chronological order:
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- The Incredible Hulk — Not on Disney+ because it's a Universal film, but can be bought on Movies Anywhere
- Thor
- Avengers
- Iron Man 3
- Thor: The Dark World
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Captain America: Civil War
- Spider-Man: Homecoming — Not on Disney+ because it's a Sony film, but can be bought on Movies Anywhere
- Doctor Strange
- Black Panther — Will be added to Disney+ on March 4, 2020, but can be bought on Movies Anywhere
- Thor: Ragnarok — Will be added to Disney+ on December 5, 2019, but can be bought on Movies Anywhere
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Ant-Man and the Wasp — Will be added to Disney+ on July 29, 2020, but can be bought on Movies Anywhere
- Avengers: Endgame
- Spider-Man: Far From Home — Not on Disney+ because it's a Sony film, but can be bought on Movies Anywhere
Technically, Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place before and during Infinity War But because the post-credits scene is "The Snap," I'm putting it after Infinity War. Not that it really matters since Ant-Man and the Wasp is one of the few MCU films that isn't on Disney+ at launch because of pre-existing content agreements that Disney simply has to wait out at this point.
As a small reminder, watching all of these movies would take more than 40 hours, so you're either going to want to add these movies to your Disney+ watchlist in order, or you're going to want to bookmark this article so you can come back throughout your multi-day Marvel movie marathon.
And of course, once you're done, I recommend:
Avengers, Assemble!
Disney+
Disney works its magic as only it can.
Disney may not have gotten every jewel in the crown known as the Marvel Infinity Saga onto Disney+ yet, but it's as close to a full set as you can get without spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is available to pickup in Apple Stores today!
Apple's brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available to reserve and collect in store!
Poll: Pokémon Sword and Shield are out! Which side are you on?
Pokémon Sword and Shield is finally here! Digital versions of the game unlocked at Midnight local time, or if you're based in the U.S. it was midnight EST!
How well (or not) does Photoshop work on iPad? You'll be surprised
Adobe has fulfilled its 2018 promise, bringing a new version of Photoshop to the iPad. Does it live up to the legacy?
Watch Disney+ all day long, anywhere with these great VPNs
Disney+ is the hottest streaming ticket in town, but only if you're in the right country. Everyone else needs to use a VPN and these are the best around.