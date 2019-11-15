Disney Plus (Disney+) has the greatest collection of Marvel movies and shows ever available for legal streaming. Unless you've been buying up every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie over the past decade, this is likely the first time you've had a chance to have a proper marathon of Marvel's Infinity Saga, which has served as the canonical MCU up to this point. From the original Iron Man to the conclusive "I am … Iron Man" in Avengers: Endgame you can relive most of the story so far.

Disney hasn't made a proper MCU playlist in the Disney+ app — a major oversight in this humble hero-lover's opinion — but it's OK! We've put the movies in order in a handy list that will let you watch the story of the Infinity Stones according to the in-universe chronological order:

Technically, Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place before and during Infinity War But because the post-credits scene is "The Snap," I'm putting it after Infinity War. Not that it really matters since Ant-Man and the Wasp is one of the few MCU films that isn't on Disney+ at launch because of pre-existing content agreements that Disney simply has to wait out at this point.

As a small reminder, watching all of these movies would take more than 40 hours, so you're either going to want to add these movies to your Disney+ watchlist in order, or you're going to want to bookmark this article so you can come back throughout your multi-day Marvel movie marathon.

And of course, once you're done, I recommend: