Disney using augmented reality to bring Star Wars characters to Apple Stores

Disney has announced its Force Friday II promotional event, and Apple Stores are getting in on the action. Apple Stores will be selling select pieces of Star Wars merchandise, and, along with other retailers, will be part of an augmented reality Star Wars event that will see fans on the hunt for virtual characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

From StarWars.com:

From September 1-3, retailers around the world will invite fans to Find the Force by taking part in an AR treasure hunt. Here's how it works: first, download the Star Wars app, which is your one-stop-shop for all things Star Wars (those who already have the app will need to download the latest version). Then, visit any one of 20,000 participating retail locations to find a graphic that contains the Find the Force logo. When you scan the graphic using the Star Wars app, you'll reveal a character, who through AR, will appear in the room with you. You can then take photos, record videos, and share the experience on social media. Come back each day to reveal new characters (15 in total across the program's three-day run).

Other retailers participating in the event include Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

As the original Force Friday was for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Force Friday II is the merchandise rollout for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The rollout will see all sorts of toys and other merchandise go on sale in a big push. It's likely that Apple Stores will stock any connected toys that might be in the lineup, just as it did with the Sphero-created iPhone-controlled BB-8.