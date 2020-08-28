Used to make Android apps and sophisticated web platforms, Java is a great language to master. The 2020 Java Bootcamp Bundle provides excellent education, with 10 courses for just $35.99.

For any aspiring developer, learning Java is a smart move. Full-time pros earn $104,000 a year according to Indeed, and there are loads of opportunities out there right now.

This bundle provides the perfect launchpad for your ambitions, with 10 hours of hands-on training. Through beginner-friendly tutorials, you learn how to set up a Java environment and write your first programs.

Along the way, you pick up the essentials of object-oriented programming. This includes separate courses on classes, arrays, constructions, inheritance, and more.

Just as importantly, these courses help you gain real-world experience through projects. You should walk away with the skills and confidence to build beautiful interfaces and powerful software from scratch.

Rated at 4.7 stars, these courses are worth $990 — but you can pick up the bundle today for just $35.99 with lifetime access and certification included.

