The first generation Osmo has been around for a couple of years and even today remains an incredible product loved by mobile videographers the world over. But it had its downsides. The price was the biggest, costing $299 when it first launched.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 looks like it takes most of the criticisms about the first model and throws them in the garbage. For starters, it's $129, a huge price cut on what you can still buy the original model for today. It's also lighter, and thanks to the shift to an internal battery, lasts for up to 15 hours per charge instead of 5. The tripod mount is now on the bottom where it should be and thanks to the built-in USB port you can charge your phone from the Osmo.