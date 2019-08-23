Best answer: DJI's original Mobile was a great tool at the time, but now that we've seen the third incarnation, we think it might be time for the early adopters that bought the first-gen Mobile to upgrade.
- Smooth operator: DJI Osmo Mobile 3 ($119 at DJI)
Three is the magic number
Cell phone videography has advanced leaps and bounds, thanks to new technology. That means you can shoot professional-quality footage on your mobile device. Some specialist accessories help though, like a stabilizing phone holder to help you achieve super-smooth footage. The Osmo Mobile was a very capable device when it hit the market a few years ago, but DJI has now discontinued its original Mobile model having since launched the Mobile 2. Now, they've unveiled an even more updated version, the Osmo Mobile 3.
In conjunction with the DJI GO app, on the iPhone platform, the Osmo Mobile could create timelapse and hyperlapse videos, long exposure shots, slow-motion footage, panoramic imagery and using the ActiveTrack functionality, follow a certain subject for smooth shooting. The Osmo Mobile 3 can do all this and more. Design-wise, the Mobile 3 is lighter and foldable. Its improved gimbal design, with a newly designed phone holder that allows access to your phone's charging point, is quicker and easier to use as only the roll axis need to be leveled.
The Mobile 3's ergonomics are also an improvement over the Mobile. The 3 boasts a 15-degree handle with a rubber grip. With a conveniently placed trigger button, you can use it single-handedly with the promise of long term comfort.
Simple as 1, 2, 3
While the Mobile worked with the DJI GO app, the Mobile 3 plays nice with the much more advanced DJI Mimo app. This app gives you a "Sport" mode for capturing fast action. There's also the ability to use gesture control (such as a hand wave) to tell the Mobile 3 to start tracking you to take a photo or start recording. The app also offers a range of templates, filters, transition special effects, music options, and more.
The Osmo Mobile 3 has an "M" button which lets you switch from portrait to landscape quickly. It can activate a new standby mode which enables you to use your phone when it's docked in the holder, and it gives you quick access to the app's various smart shooting modes.
|DJI Osmo Mobile
|DJI Osmo Mobile 3
|Weight
|501 grams
|405 grams
|Max. Controllable Speed
|120°/s
|120°/s
|Compatible Phone Size
|58.6 to 84.8 mm
|62 to 88 mm
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
|Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0
|App
|DJI GO
|DJI Mimo
|Mechanical Range
|Pan：±165°
|Roll：-50° to +90°
|Tilt：-140° to +50°
|Pan: -162.5° to 170.3°
|Roll: -85.1° to 252.2°
|Tilt: -104.5° to 235.7°
|Battery
|980 mAh LiPo
|2450 mAh Li-ion
|Tracking
|ActiveTrack
|ActiveTrack 3.0
|Operating Temperature
|0° to 40° C (32° to 104° F)
|0° to 40° C (32° to 104° F)
|Battery Life
|Up to 4.5 hours
|Up to 15 hours
Your DJI Osmo Mobile may have been your go-to mobile photography tool in the past, but we say it's time to upgrade to the Mobile 3. Thanks to the greatly improved design and the DJI Mimo app, it's certainly worth splashing out for the third-generation model.
Foldable friend
DJI Osmo Mobile 3
Awesome axis
As a portable phone holder for stabilized shooting, the Osmo Mobile 3 is a strong choice thanks to its 3-axis gimbal, one-handed control and ActiveTrack 3.0 tracking. Add in all the clever little extras the Mobile 3 offers like gesture control, and it becomes an essential bit of kit for any ambitious mobile videographer and a recommended upgrade for any original Osmo Mobile owners.
