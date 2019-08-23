Best answer: DJI's original Mobile was a great tool at the time, but now that we've seen the third incarnation, we think it might be time for the early adopters that bought the first-gen Mobile to upgrade.

Three is the magic number

Cell phone videography has advanced leaps and bounds, thanks to new technology. That means you can shoot professional-quality footage on your mobile device. Some specialist accessories help though, like a stabilizing phone holder to help you achieve super-smooth footage. The Osmo Mobile was a very capable device when it hit the market a few years ago, but DJI has now discontinued its original Mobile model having since launched the Mobile 2. Now, they've unveiled an even more updated version, the Osmo Mobile 3.

In conjunction with the DJI GO app, on the iPhone platform, the Osmo Mobile could create timelapse and hyperlapse videos, long exposure shots, slow-motion footage, panoramic imagery and using the ActiveTrack functionality, follow a certain subject for smooth shooting. The Osmo Mobile 3 can do all this and more. Design-wise, the Mobile 3 is lighter and foldable. Its improved gimbal design, with a newly designed phone holder that allows access to your phone's charging point, is quicker and easier to use as only the roll axis need to be leveled.

The Mobile 3's ergonomics are also an improvement over the Mobile. The 3 boasts a 15-degree handle with a rubber grip. With a conveniently placed trigger button, you can use it single-handedly with the promise of long term comfort.

Simple as 1, 2, 3