Drone-maker DJI announced in a press release today that it'll be launching an Alpine White version of its Mavic Pro aerial imaging drone exclusively through Apple. The drone will come packaged in a special holiday combo, which includes a remote controller, two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries, two additional pairs of propellers and an aircraft sleeve, providing first-time drone users with all the equipment they need to get started.

Outside of its color, it shares all the same cool features of the original Mavic Pro drone. It's foldable and compact, meaning it's highly portable — it's about the size of a water bottle when completely folded up, so it's small enough to be taken with you anywhere. However, its compact size doesn't mean that DJI skimped on quality. The Mavic Pro sports a pretty sophisticated stabilized camera system that can record 4K video at 30 fps and and 1080p video at 96 fps, and it can fly up to around a half hour on a single charge. It also has DJI's FlightAutonomy system, which allows for "precise navigation and obstacle avoidance and intelligent flight controls such as ActiveTrack, TapFly, and Gesture Mode." Best of all, it can be controlled via remote or by using the DJI GO app, so it's easy enough for anyone to try.

DJI GO - Free - Download now

The Alpine White Mavic Pro Combo will be released on November 17, and will be available for purchase through the DJI site or through Apple. It'll also be available in-store at select Apple and DJI Flagship locations. It's priced at $1,049, and is expected to ship in 5-7 business days.

