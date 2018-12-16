Best answer: Even if you're away from an iPhone or iPad, the AirPods will behave like regular Bluetooth headphones, which means you can use them with your Windows 10 PC.

AirPods use Bluetooth connections

While it might seem a little more magical when you're connecting AirPods to an Apple device, the truth is that like most wireless headphones, inside is plain old Bluetooth. Apple does do some other trickery that makes use of its own exclusive hardware — using something called a W1 chip to support instant pairing with compatible devices and better connection ranges.

However, if you want to use AirPods, you're not restricted to using them with Apple hardware. If, like many, you also use a Windows PC, so long as it has Bluetooth inside it you can absolutely use your AirPods to listen to music.

Connecting is easy

Hooking up your AirPods to your Windows 10 PC is really simple, though you may have to manually re-connect every time you use your AirPods.

Just follow these easy steps:

Open Settings. Navigate to Devices. Click Bluetooth & other devices in the left sidebar. Set the toggle switch at the top to On. To add a new device click add Bluetooth or other device. Select Bluetooth. Choose your AirPods from the list.

Add Bluetooth to your PC with a dongle

If your PC doesn't have Bluetooth capabilities for whatever reason, you don't have to worry, you can still use your AirPods. For not a lot of money, you can pick up a USB Bluetooth dongle that will allow you to connect not just your AirPods, but other accessories, too.

And it's certainly a lot less than buying another pair of headphones!