Should you buy a 4K webcam? 4K webcams are up and coming right now, but do you really need one? There's a lot to like about a 4K webcam, but the reality is most people probably don't need one for their uses. If you're someone who only uses their webcam for Skype calls or streaming online, then a 1080p webcam should be more than enough. Most people who stream content online are doing so at 1080p, so there's no need for a 4K webcam — it would only be downscaled anyway. If you plan on streaming content at 4K, or recording videos locally to upload later, then a 4K webcam may make more sense, as the higher resolution will let you crop in on things without losing too much detail in the image.

If you've decided you need a 4K webcam, there are quite a few out there available today. Many are quite a bit more expensive than 1080p ones, so if you're price conscious, then perhaps that's another reason to go for a lower resolution 1080p webcam instead. In addition, many of the 4K webcams are quite a bit bulkier and heavier than 1080p ones, as they carry larger and more powerful sensors. So what should you buy? If you've decided on a 4K webcam, we recommend the Logitech BRIO 4K as it's the webcam with the most features for a reasonable price. It features Windows Hello, 4K video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 30fps, and 720p video recording at 90fps. It also has different field of view options, and HDR support for accurate colors. If you've decided on a 1080p webcam, you can't go wrong with the Logitech C930, a great all-rounder 1080p webcam. It has the ability to record with a 90-degree field of view, and supports H.264 for clearer videos without taking up too much space. It's also quite a bit cheaper than the BRIO 4K.

