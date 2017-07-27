Does the Google Home smart speaker work with Apple's HomeKit framework? No, but it'll work with many HomeKit-enabled accessories.
If you're wondering whether you can use the Google Home smart speaker with Apple's HomeKit framework, I've got some sort-of bad news for you: You can't. Apple's HomeKit framework serves as a sort of backbone behind many home automation accessories, allowing you to use Siri and HomeKit-enabled apps to control your smart home. The Google Home smart speaker is less a home automation accessory and more of a home automation hub: You are meant to use it to control your accessories rather than control it itself.
Although the Google Home smart speaker doesn't work with Apple's HomeKit framework, it does work with many HomeKit-enabled accessories. Here's a list of compatible smart home devices:
Switches and Bulbs
- Philips Hue Bulbs, Lights, and Lightstrips
- TP-Link Bulbs and Switches
- LIFX Bulbs and Lightstrips
- Some switches and bulbs available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2
Outlets
- Insignia Smart Plug
- TP-Link Plug
- WeMo Plugs
- Some outlets available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2
Sensors
- First Alert OneLink Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm
- First Alert OneLink Environment Monitor
- Some sensors available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2
Cameras
- Vivint SmartHome Cameras
Locks
- August Smart Lock
Thermostats
- First Alert OneLink Thermostat
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Honeywell smart thermostats
- Some thermostats available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2
Appliances and Misc.
- First Alert OneLink Safe
- IFTTT integrations
- Frigidaire smart appliances
- Rachio Irrigation and Sprinkler Controllers
- Other appliances and accessories available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2
