Does the Google Home smart speaker work with Apple's HomeKit framework? No, but it'll work with many HomeKit-enabled accessories.

If you're wondering whether you can use the Google Home smart speaker with Apple's HomeKit framework, I've got some sort-of bad news for you: You can't. Apple's HomeKit framework serves as a sort of backbone behind many home automation accessories, allowing you to use Siri and HomeKit-enabled apps to control your smart home. The Google Home smart speaker is less a home automation accessory and more of a home automation hub: You are meant to use it to control your accessories rather than control it itself.

Although the Google Home smart speaker doesn't work with Apple's HomeKit framework, it does work with many HomeKit-enabled accessories. Here's a list of compatible smart home devices:

Switches and Bulbs

Philips Hue Bulbs, Lights, and Lightstrips

TP-Link Bulbs and Switches

LIFX Bulbs and Lightstrips

Some switches and bulbs available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

Outlets

Insignia Smart Plug

TP-Link Plug

WeMo Plugs

Some outlets available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

Sensors

First Alert OneLink Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm

First Alert OneLink Environment Monitor

Some sensors available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

Cameras

Vivint SmartHome Cameras

Locks

August Smart Lock

Thermostats

First Alert OneLink Thermostat

Nest Learning Thermostat

Honeywell smart thermostats

Some thermostats available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

Appliances and Misc.

First Alert OneLink Safe

IFTTT integrations

Frigidaire smart appliances

Rachio Irrigation and Sprinkler Controllers

Other appliances and accessories available to Samsung SmartThings and Wink Hub 2

