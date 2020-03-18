Best answer: The recently announced iPad Pro (2020) will work with the Smart Keyboard Folio that was initially released for older iPad Pro models. You can also consider buying one of the new Magic Keyboards for your new tablet.

You have a choice of keyboards now

The new second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro both work with the Smart Keyboard Folio, which debuted with the previous 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The folio, which offers a full-size keyboard, requires no charging or pairing. Instead, you just attach it to your tablet and start typing.

Specifically, the Smart Keyboard Folio supports the first- and second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and third- and fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro only.

The Magic Keyboard (2020) launched alongside this year's new iPad Pro models. Shipping in May 2020, the Magic Keyboard features a trackpad and USB-C port for passthrough charging, which the Smart Keyboard does not have. It also features front and back protection. Featuring a floating cantilever design, the Magic Keyboard attaches to your tablet magnetically and is adjustable so you can find the perfect viewing angle.

Like the Smart Keyboard, the Magic Keyboard supports both the first- and second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and third- and fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro only.

Which should you buy?

If you already have a Smart Keyboard and are planning on buying an iPad Pro (2020), you don't have to purchase the Magic Keyboard. The reason to do so in that situation is that you want the accessory's built-in trackpad and USB-C passthrough. Otherwise, continue using the Smart Keyboard with your new tablet.