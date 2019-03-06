Best Answer: Yes! The Jabra Elite 65t are wireless earbuds that connect via Bluetooth 5.0, which is already supported by Apple on the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and all newer devices. If you have an older iPhone, don't worry — Bluetooth 5.0 is backward-compatible, so the Jabra Elite 65t should work with any iPhone model you have, as long as Bluetooth works.

What are the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds?

The Jabra Elite 65t is a pair of wireless earbuds that are designed to rival Apple's AirPods. They're made of plastic, so they're lightweight, and they also use EarGels to ensure a custom, perfect fit inside your ear. These small buds also have an IP55 rating, so they're resistant to stuff like rain and sweat.

Since they're wireless, they use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect and pair with your iPhone, as well as any other Bluetooth compatible device. They're easy to pair, and the audio quality is slightly above that of AirPods.

What are the features of the Jabra Elite 65t?

The Elite 65t are great for those who want clear call and voice quality. Each earbud has a small part at the bottom that contains a microphone, and since Jabra has specialized in making microphones for headsets, the audio quality from this microphone is crystal clear. There is also sound isolation, so most outside noise is blocked out.

Each bud also has buttons that allow you to do certain things, such as change songs, adjust volume, and more. There's a ridge on each button to help you differentiate them so you don't click the wrong one.

The Jabra Elite 65t instantly connects to Siri, so you can quickly get the information you need with a touch of a button. It also works with Alexa or Google Assistant, depending on what device and OS you're using.

Battery life on the Jabra Elite 65t is about five hours, and you'll get about 10 more charges via the charging case. When the earbuds are in the charging case, 15 minutes yields about 1.5 hours of battery life.

Are they better than AirPods?

This is entirely subjective. Both the AirPods and the Jabra buds cost about the same and fill the same purpose. They also both work with Android and iOS devices. Despite the AirPods being specifically designed for the Apple ecosystem thanks to the proprietary W1 chip, they also can work with Android.

Many people don't like AirPods because of the loose fit and lack of noise isolation. The Jabra Elite 65t buds beat them out in those aspects, with EarGels for a secure fit and the noise isolation. The Jabra Elite 65t battery life is also great, and the buttons make it easier to get exactly what you need, compared to the taps on AirPods.