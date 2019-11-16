Best answer: No. Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe don't sync. While they share characters, karts, and items, these are two games that don't have shared progression.

If you want to sync up your Mario Kart Tour data with your Mario Kart 8 Deluxe progress, you're out of luck. Syncing between different devices would usually mean you can play a game on one device, save your progress, and then continue from that save on another device. This would mean all of the time spent playing in a game progresses you, no matter where you are playing.

In a game like Mario Kart, syncing data would mean having any unlocked items available to you no matter what device you are using. However, syncing data usually only works if you are playing the same game on a similar device. Even then, not all companies offer the function.

Because of the drastic changes made to the progression processes in Mario Kart Tour, there is no syncing between it and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Any unlocks you had in MK8 Deluxe won't transfer. That doesn't mean you can't have a fun time racing in either game or both!

How progression has changed

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch follows the same gameplay mechanics as the previous Mario Kart games. Progression is based on the player unlocking characters, karts, and new tracks by doing well during a set of races and getting podium placement at the end of a Cup. Receiving first place in a Cup unlocks a character. This goes for each engine class — 50cc, 100cc, etc. Success in one Cup will unlock the next.

Nintendo mixed things up a bit for their mobile app, Mario Kart Tour. This racing app has added Tours where each Tour travels through a real-world city, and new maps have been added inspired by these locations. Each Tour spends two weeks in a city before moving on to the next. It still uses the same progression system to unlock new Cups during a Tour, but at the end of the Tour, the Cup progression resets. So during a Tour, you might unlock eight out of the sixteen Cups available, but as you move to a new city, you will return to race one of the first Cup.