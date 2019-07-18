Best answer: As long as your iPhone has iOS 12.1 or later installed, it will support PS4 Remote Play. We recommend an iPhone 7 or newer.

What is PS4 Remote Play?

PS4 Remote Play is an app that allows PlayStation users to stream their games to PC and select mobile devices. It is not a separate streaming service that you need to pay monthly for. To use it you'll need to have a PlayStation 4 console and own the games that you want to stream.

How do I know which version of iOS my iPhone is running?

Finding out which version of iOS your iPhone is running is incredibly easy, and it's the same process no matter which model you have.

Go to Settings. Select General. Select About.

On the following screen, it will list which software version you have. PS4 Remote Play will not work with an earlier version (before 12.1) of iOS installed. You'll either need to update your iPhone or purchase a new one for it to be compatible.

What else do I need to run PS4 Remote Play on my iPhone?

Since PS4 Remote Play is not a standalone streaming service, you'll need a PlayStation 4 console running the latest software version, along with an account, to use it. You'll also need to make sure you have a high-speed internet connection. PlayStation recommends at least download and upload speed of 5 Mbps.

What other devices support PS4 Remote Play?

You can stream PS4 games to your PC, Mac, Apple devices with iOS 12.1 or later, and Sony Xperia phones running Android 5.0 or later. It is not compatible with any other Android devices at this time.