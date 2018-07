Apple has just announced updated MacBook Pros for this year as a bit of a surprise. They come with new processors, up to 32GB of RAM, 4TB of SSD, new keyboards, and more.

If you bought last year or 2016's MacBook Pro and already spent good money on a case, worry not: Your case will fit.

The updated 2018 MacBook Pros have the exact same dimensions as the previous models — just the internals have changed a bit.

Looking for a case?