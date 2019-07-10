The Nintendo Switch Lite is a special version of Nintendo's hottest gaming machine that has built-in controls and reduces the device's size and features (including the ability to use it with a TV) but also significantly reduces the price and weight, and it also has slightly stronger battery life. It's a perfect option for people who want to play Switch games and get their hands on a dedicated handheld device and would prefer that over the hybrid nature of the regular Nintendo Switch.

This mini version of the Nintendo Switch works solely in handheld mode. It uses the same cartridges as the standard Nintendo Switch and can link with standard Switches to play local co-op games. There are three different colors to choose from: turquoise, yellow, and grey.

How does it work with Nintendo Online?

While there are a lot of differences between the original Nintendo Switch and the new Nintendo Switch Lite, the way that Nintendo Online works is fortunately not one of them. As long as you've created a free Nintendo account, you'll be able to get access to a Nintendo Online subscription and experience everything it has to offer on the Nintendo Switch Lite, just like you can with the standard Switch.

Nintendo Online gives you the ability to play games like Mario Kart 8 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate online with friends and other players around the world, and it also gives you access to an extensive library of classic NES titles that you can play for a retro gaming experience. Also, Nintendo Online gives you access to storing saves on cloud storage.