If you ever struggle with getting your busy office team together in order to sort out your collective lunch plans, fret no longer. Beloved (yeah, I said beloved) pizza chain Dominos announced today in a press release that it has once again expanded its digital ordering options, and you can now order its pizza via workplace chat client Slack.

Dennis Maloney, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Dominos, noted the company's dedication to making ordering food ever simpler via digital means:

Collaboration on a big project can now carry over to collaborating on a team lunch order. We love to make ordering as easy and convenient as possible, and that includes ordering for the workplace. Now you can organize a group lunch with your coworkers down the hall, all from the comfort of your cubicle.

All you have to do to get your pizza on is find the Dominos app in the Slack App Directory and install it for your workspace. After that, you and your team members can collaborate on a lunch plan within your Slack channel. Once the fight over whether or not pineapple is good on pizza has been settled, you can call up Dom — the Dominos ordering bot — by mentioning it using the handle "@dominos." Describe your order, specifying toppings, crust and size, and then you're done! A tracker like the one on the Dominos website will appear in your chat, updating you on the status of your delicious pie.

This definitely isn't the first time Dominos has folded technology into its ordering system — in fact, according to the release, Dominos is considered to be "the recognized world leader in pizza delivery and digital ordering platforms." Back in May of this year the company announced IFTTT integration with smart home devices, so you can sync things like your Philips Hue bulbs to changes that occur on the order tracker.

So … is it pizza time?

Do you think Dominos' new Slack app is going to make workplace lunch stress a thing of the past? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!