You can donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts now through the American Red Cross or directly via iTunes.

Hurricane Harvey is a natural disaster that hit the American state of Texas this weekend with catastrophic results. It's killed people, destroyed family homes and businesses, and laid waste to anything and everything in its path. Apple has also donated $2M to the Red Cross relief efforts. But this takes everyone. The people of the region need help. Specifically, your help.

You can donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts now through the American Red Cross, including with Apple Pay, and directly via App Store and iTunes or Google.

Prayers for Texas and all those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Join us in the relief effort by donating: https://t.co/QLBMFOjaDG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 27, 2017

Our hearts go out to everyone affected, their loved ones, and everyone providing emergency aid and assistance.