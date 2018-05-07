The day is finally upon us. Nintendo Switch owners can now play Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on their favorite console. This most recent entry in the DK franchise is a tight and fun 2D platformer which is so chock full of things to do that it will keep you busy for a long time. Not unlike Super Mario Odyssey, this is a game that rewards those players who have a compulsion to complete games one hundred percent. If you are one of those people and you are looking for some tips to up your game a bit in order to make life easier, here are a few to take a look at. Accept your fate

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a classic platformer in the sense that timing is paramount. You are bound to lose some lives in the process of figuring out the timing of each level. Try to stay calm and remember that death is part of the cycle of winning. Collect those coins!

If you're going to be losing some lives, then you should have a way to replenish them. Coins are a great way to do that. As you move through the game you will collect banana coins. You can use these coins to buy the precious lives that you will need to get the job done. One great method for filling your banana coin coffers is to repeatedly jump on enemies. If you jump on enemies three times in a row without hitting the ground you will get a banana coin. You have to take these guys out anyway. Might as well make it profitable! Take your time Sometimes when you are playing a sidescrolling 2D platformer the instinct is to haul across a level as fast as you can. While there are plenty of games that put a time limit on gamers that can explain why this is an ingrained behavior, It's not the case with Tropical Freeze. In fact, moving too fast can be a detriment. If you don't take your time you are libel to miss all sorts of secrets. Explore, explore, explore!

As previously mentioned this game rewards those who are looking for secrets and this game is chock full of them. There are loads of hidden areas to find that will reward you handsomely when discovered. Keep an eye out for places to explore that are off of the beaten path and you might end up finding a portal to a secret world. Keep your eyes (banana) peeled for areas on the floor where a ground pound might reveal a new place to explore and certainly look the for letters to spell "Kong". Collecting Kong letters will open the K-levels if you're interested in an insanely difficult challenge. Swing into action!

As is to be expected a major element of the game is vine-swinging action. There is a going to be plenty of occasions where you are going to have to pull off some well-timed jumps from one vine to another. It took me plummeting to my death more than a few times until I realized something pretty helpful. In order to grab onto a vine, you have to use the trigger button. However, you don't have to release the trigger when you are jumping from one vine to another. keep that button held down and simply jump to the next vine. Get to know your partners