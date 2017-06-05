As a reminder: You shouldn't install developer betas on your primary devices if you want them to work.
This is our yearly reminder, folks: Unless you're a developer with a secondary iPhone or Mac, we strongly, strongly urge you to consider not installing developer betas on your devices.
It's not because we don't want you to have fun: iOS 11, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS High Sierra have some phenomenal features coming this Fall. But they're beta seeds for a reason: These features are not fully baked, may crash at will, and probably will slow down or crash your third-party applications.
If you're a developer, researcher, or otherwise need the beta on a device for day one, please back up the phone, tablet, or Mac first; preferably, that device should be an auxiliary model you have lying around. (Older iPhone and iPads make great test devices.)
In short: Be smart. The public beta period for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra is coming later in June, and that seed will likely be much more stable. And if you must install the betas, proceed with caution, and ideally do it on a secondary device.
Reader comments
Don't brick your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch by installing developer betas
Amen, Sister Serenity. If you have to ask how to back out of a beta you shouldn’t have installed it in the first place.
This! not to mention beware Dot Zero releases in general and is beta - double dare ya ;) . It's the bricking part you threw in that most don't think about, even if you have backups and are booting from an external. Havok may ensue. As soon as I learned of the new APFS I imagined a hoard of Apple cadets in a frenzy to get it now, now, now. And then the Doom, Gloom, Despair, Agony , oh Noes :p Can't wait for all the indepth writeups from you and team Seren. :)
Updated my iPhone and iPad. It's buggy as heck. It's more like a late alpha, rather than a beta. Works a bit better on the iPad than the iPhone. Curious how tvOS holds up. Going to find out shortly. Passing on watchOS 3 since there is no way to restore without a factory (literally) reflash.
FYI it's not buggy. It's a beta. Betas are not finished products. There will be issues to be worked out before the final release.
Sent from the iMore App
Hahaha, yeah okay. Disgruntled software eng.?
Threw the beta on my phone, watch and air 2 and so far so good. Bits of lag here and there but overall pleased with it
Any issues with the watch at all?
No works great so far, just been using at normal but going to spend a bit of time tonight/tomorrow to see if I can break it
Great advice. There is a good reason it's called a beta. If you're willing to pay the developer fee then you have a good reason. Research, development, checking for issues in deployment scenarios in school? Good. Being first? Not so good.
Sent from the iMore App
What could possibly be beneficial about learning the ins and outs of a new OS release early, amiright?
Smooth beta so far, using on my primary device but it's a risk I'm willing to take.
Sent from the iMore App
I would say, if you are comfortable with restoring your iPhone manually, trying the beta is fine. You can always go back to iOS 9.3.2. The fact is, for some people, the beta works pretty much fine. For others, not so much. It depends on your iPhone model, and what you have installed and set up.
Another question is, what do you use your phone for? If its for work, don't update to the beta. If you phone is for personal use, and you don't do anything groundbreaking on it, why not?
Not sure if anyone else has this issue but on my iPad Air 2, with the beta installed it will not charge if plugged into my computer via usb (3) port, charges fine plugged in at the wall but not over USB, says 'Not Charging'
As far as the phone goes, everything works ok, few lags here and there and a few apps that keep crashing but I can live with that.
On the watch I have noticed some delay in apps opening if they are opened from the main homescreen, seems the quick load apps must be stored in the ram
People have to remember that everyone's experience of betas isn't the same. I'm on the public beta of iOS 9.3.3 and fifty the most part. It's stable with the occasional hiccups just like any other beta as it's not the final version.
Sent from the iMore App