Although Christmas has come and gone and we are securely into 2018, many of us still have to deal with a few months of cold, snowy, and windy weather. Using your phone outdoors can be tricky — and potentially dangerous — if you live in a city that can get colder than the surface of Mars (like I do).

Personal experience is the best experience

Yes, I live in a city where it occasionally gets colder than the surface of Mars. Winnipeg — "Winterpeg" for the pun enthusiasts — has some pretty harsh weather during the winter months, and although we locals like to think it make us extra tough, it can really suck to use your phone outdoors during the cold months.

Last year, around this time, I was doing some social media work for a local minor hockey team and they were having an outdoor game as part of a fundraiser. I can't remember exactly how cold it was, but I can tell you I was wearing three sweaters, two jackets, three different types of pants, and about 3 pairs of socks; I was still cold. As the game was starting, I started snapping pictures with my DSLR, sending them to my iPhone, and posting on the teams' social media accounts.

Before the first period was even halfway over — less than 10 mins for those less sports-inclined folks — my fully charged iPhone 5S was at 10% battery life and I had gotten some mild frostbite on my fingers from using my phone. It sucked.

The sub-zero temperatures aren't only bad news for your hands and fingers, but cold is no friend to your device's battery either. In fact, you can do some real damage to your iPhone's battery if you try charging it while it's cold. Here's a short and sweet guide to keeping your iPhone and hands warm this winter.

Protect your battery from the cold