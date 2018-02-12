Right now you can pick up a 2016 12-inch MacBook from Amazon for just $999.99, which is the lowest price around. This same model is sold by Apple in refurb condition for $1,209. It's worth noting that while it is in new condition, these laptops are sold by Woot and come with a warranty from Woot and not Apple.
You'll get a 12-inch MacBook with 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core M5. Currently, this is available in Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Gray, though it's likely that the colors will sell out during the day.