If you don't want to spend top dollar on Apple's 2020 iPad Pro, this limited-time sale on the previous-gen models at Woot has what you need. It offers the 2018 iPad Pro from just $609.99 in refurbished condition.

You can go for either the 11-inch of 12.9-inch version of the device and choose from Wi-Fi-only or Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations from 64GB to 1TB in capacity. Despite not being new, the iPads are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty and make for some of the most affordable ways to get an iPad Pro right now. The sale is slated to end in a few days, though some iPad models will sell out sooner than that.

Pro savings Apple iPad Pro (2018) Apple's 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from 2018 are on sale in refurbished condition, including 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models in silver or space gray. These tablets still go for $800 or more brand new so you can save a bunch with a refurb. From $610 See at Woot

With stunning Liquid Retina displays that go edge-to-edge, Face ID, super-powerful A12X Bionic chips, and high-capacity internal storage, the previous-gen iPad Pro models are still absolute powerhouses and are vying to replace your laptop for good, especially since they are still compatible with Apple's new Magic Keyboard.

It's worth checking out our iPad Pro 2018 review and second look for an in-depth take on all its features and capabilities. You could put the money you save towards an Apple Pencil or other essential accessory, too.

If you don't want or need all the power that the iPad Pro has to offer, you may want to instead opt for the brand new 8th-gen iPad which supports the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil without breaking the bank. There are tons of great iPad deals out there right now, so you have plenty of choice.

Woot offers free shipping to anyone who logs in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a member already, you can start a free 30-day Prime trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.