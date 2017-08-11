Hamilton has taken over Broadway and pop culture. What comes next?

Hamilton is a Tony-winning, Grammy-winning, Twitter-breaking uniquely American musical phenomenon. It's all over our playlists. It's all over the news. It's all over social media, and now Hamilton is all over our phones. That's right, Hamilton: The Musical is launching Hamilton: The App!

Hamilton's new app is a practical download for anyone in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, or any city along the acclaimed musical's national tour, because you're going to be able to quickly and easily sign up for the daily $10 lottery for last-minute tickets. The lottery is live in app for LA, but it'll go live for Chicago and New York later this month. If you live outside driving-like-a-maniac-to-the-theater distance, there's a lot here still to love:

Get all the latest Hamilton news, including when new ticket blocks go up for sale, backstage content, and original content by the cast and creative team, and exclusive videos from modern renaissance man and Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda.

#HamArt stickers let you share your Hamilton enthusiasm with all your family and friends across your favorite apps. Aspiring artists, you'll also be able to submit art to become a sticker down the line!

#HamCam is a photo frame and filter pack to give your photos some founding father flair and patriotic pop.

You'll be able to buy app-exclusive merchandise from the Hamilton store. As if you didn't own the album already, you'll be able to of course download or stream the Hamilton cast recording, or the Hamilton Mixtape.

Even if this "opening act" doesn't have you satisfied, there's more fun promised in the coming months with the Hamilton app. The teasing list includes a new, enhanced #EduHam experience to help expose even more kids to the magic of theater, music and history than the dedicated performances a few lucky kids in the northeast get to see. Also mentioned is an augmented reality experience of some kind, exclusive ticket opportunities, and interactive karaoke, which I intend to sing non-stop.

If you can't wait for it anymore, the Hamilton app is available for download today on the App Store. Let's raise a glass to the revolution, and teach 'em how to say goodbye to their free time.