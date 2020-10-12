If you're consistently running low on time throughout the day, having a smart robot vacuum cleaner like the ILIFE A9 could work wonders for your life. It automatically maps out your home and cleans all by itself, and you can even schedule future cleanings using your phone.

Thanks to a pre-Prime Day sale at Amazon, it's now available for the lowest price in its history. At just $159.99, you'll be saving $70 off its usual cost these days. All you have to do to snag this robot vacuum deal is clip the coupon on its product page before you add it to your cart.

Suck up the savings ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner This smart robot vacuum cleaner automatically maps and navigates your home to keep it clean. Control it with the free app or even with your voice and a smart home assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. Clip the on-page coupon to save. $159.99 $229.99 $70 off See at Amazon

Unlike some robot vacuums, the ILIFE A9 will not just run around randomly cleaning up your floors. It uses sophisticated mapping and navigation technology and cleans in a methodical back-and-forth pattern. It won't repeatedly go over the same spots and it won't miss areas.

Plus, the vacuum has 14 smart sensors that help it to clean along furniture and walls and climb over low piles of carpet or whatever. The vacuum is only three inches tall, too, so it can safely go underneath some pieces of furniture like your bed. The sensors keep it from falling down the stairs or getting stuck on obstacles.

You won't have a hard time cleaning out the dustbin or doing maintenance either thanks to the upgraded CyclonePower cleaning system. The technology also helps extend the life of the high-efficiency filters. The A9 is also designed to automatically return to its charging station when it's low on battery or done cleaning for the day.

The A9 comes with an Electrowall device. It's a gadget you can use to create virtual barriers for your robot vacuum. It won't cross the lines you set in place so you can keep the vacuum from going places it doesn't belong. Download the companion app on iOS or Android. Use it to operate your new robot vacuum. Set schedules, select cleaning modes, follow the A9's progress, and more. Makes controlling your new tool a breeze.

Users give the A9 4 stars out of 5 based on almost 800 reviews. If it's not the right vac for you, check out this guide to the best smart robot vacuums for some alternatives.