For just one day only, Woot has select refurbished configurations of Apple's 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices on sale with prices starting at $819.99. While these models aren't brand new, they've each been restored to like-new condition directly by Apple and come with a 1-year warranty from Woot. We've seen these sales sell out quickly in the past, so if you're interested you'll want to pick one up sooner than later.

Refurb savings MacBook Air and MacBook Pro sale Starting at $819.99, today's sale offers hefty discounts on certified refurbished Apple MacBook laptops in 13- and 15-inch sizes which each come with a one-year warranty. With a price tag this large, it helps to save where you can. From $820 See at Woot

The most affordable device on sale is the MacBook Air model for $819.99. The gold 2018 MacBook Air features a 13-inch Retina display, 1.6GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It also has two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports and battery life of up to 12 hours. With a 256GB SSD, you'll have plenty of space for documents, photos, music, movies, and more. If you don't want to spend $999 or more and up on the 2020 MacBook Air, this refurb deal is the way to go.

If you want more power or a larger display, you can choose between 13-inch and 15-inch models of 2018's MacBook Pro which feature Apple's unique Touch Bar. The 13-inch version on sale is equipped with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and comes with the option of selecting either a 256GB SSD for $979.99 or a 512GB SSD for $1,079.99.

On the other hand, the 15-inch MacBook Pro on sale today is from 2018 and comes packing an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $1,489.99. Both sizes have a couple of color variants in stock too, letting you choose between Space Gray or Silver.

Check out our in-depth reviews of the 2018 MacBook Pro and 2018 MacBook Air to find out all you need to know about the lineup.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.