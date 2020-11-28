If you want a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, but don't think the Apple Watch is for you, then you'd be well advised to check out a competitor like the Fitbit Versa 3. With Cyber Monday deals already here, the Fitbit Versa 3 is currently down to a new low price of just $199.95, that's $30 off!

The Fitbit Versa 3 stacks up well against Apple Watch and is cheaper than a lot of the newer models.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a great fitness tracker for anyone who loves to run, bike, hike, or anything else for that matter. It will work without a phone to track your pace and distance in real-time thanks to built-in GPS.

It also has a heartrate monitor for 24/7 tracking of your BPM, as well as Active Zone Minutes to calculate your resting heart rate and to help you work out in the right "zone" for your heart.

It also works with Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can use it for tasks like checking the weather, setting reminders, and controlling your smart home.

As a bonus, with this deal, you'll also get a free 90-day Fitbit Premium trial, with access to personalized guidance, insights, and motivation.

One big benefit over the Apple Watch is the battery. Fitbit boasts a battery life of up to six days plus on a single charge, and you can get one full day of battery in just 12 minutes with fast charging, which is seriously impressive.

This Fitbit Versa 3 deal is great, but be sure to check out our other Best Black Friday smartwatch deals too and our Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals roundup too.